thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the April 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS TYEKF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.73%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

