Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.62

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $10.19. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.
