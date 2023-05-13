Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.62

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $10.19. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Tiger Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.