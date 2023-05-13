Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TOFB remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Tofutti Brands has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

