TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 318,300 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOP. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of TOP remained flat at $9.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,578. TOP Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $256.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

