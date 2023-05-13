Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$83.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$101.00.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$96.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.70. The firm has a market cap of C$150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6199575 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

