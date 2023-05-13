Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Traton Stock Performance

Traton stock remained flat at $22.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Traton has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.