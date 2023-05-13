Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $13,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,176.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 182,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $392,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

