Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

