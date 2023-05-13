Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $2,938,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.51 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

