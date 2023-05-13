Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,485,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

