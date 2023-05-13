Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $7,385,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

