Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $208.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.