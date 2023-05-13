Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,250 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,806 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

VMW opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

