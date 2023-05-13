Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 12,733 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

