Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.5 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

TSRYF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.