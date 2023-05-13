Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.5 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
TSRYF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
