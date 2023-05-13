Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Trex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

