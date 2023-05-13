Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 346,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 202,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

