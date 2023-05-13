Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 33,064 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,064 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

