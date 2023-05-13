Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $29,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.5 %

TCN stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.