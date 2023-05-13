Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $249,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $491.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.45 and a 200-day moving average of $503.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

