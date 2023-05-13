Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,906,000 after acquiring an additional 305,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,370 shares of company stock worth $3,696,764 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.30%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

