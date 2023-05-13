Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Boston Partners grew its position in Spire by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $69.09 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Spire’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Spire Company Profile



Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

