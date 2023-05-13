TRON Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. TRON has a market cap of $4.98 billion and approximately $148.26 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,449,665,126 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

