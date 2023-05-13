Truist Financial Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $28.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

