Truist Financial Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

