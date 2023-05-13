Truist Financial Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $27.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.63.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

