TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 74,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

TRST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,568 shares of company stock valued at $413,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

