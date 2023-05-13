TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Update

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,139,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 519,675 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.11. 512,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,109. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.