TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TVA Group Price Performance

TVA Group has a 1 year low of C$2.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.93.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$171.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.00 million.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.