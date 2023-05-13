Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.11.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.