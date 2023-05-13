Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $679.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
Featured Articles
