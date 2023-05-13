Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $679.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $28,368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 725,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $14,548,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

