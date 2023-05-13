Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.57% of Tyson Foods worth $351,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

