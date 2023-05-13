Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

