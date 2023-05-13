UBS Group Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $100.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.