Ultra (UOS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.14 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $68.35 million and $1.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,804.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00424420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00130198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00041262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20266356 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,123,137.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

