Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

