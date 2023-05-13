Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $2.96 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $33.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00019051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00299981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.16394675 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 675 active market(s) with $48,980,639.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.