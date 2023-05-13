Uniswap (UNI) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $29.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00019068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00300349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

