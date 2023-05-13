UNIUM Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $36.19 or 0.00134961 BTC on major exchanges. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $517.48 million and $66,512.56 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 36.03940136 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $67,206.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

