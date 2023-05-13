Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) CFO Steve Filton Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UHS stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

