Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $250,050.78 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

