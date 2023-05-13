USDX [Kava] Market Cap Hits $88.70 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $88.70 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,810.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00424000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00129546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.79676651 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,154,194.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

