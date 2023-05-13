USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $88.36 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $88.36 million and $1.08 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,863.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00425160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00134401 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.79676651 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,154,194.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

