V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. V.F. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

