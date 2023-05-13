Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NEE stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

