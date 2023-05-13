Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,007 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2,349.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.1 %
CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
