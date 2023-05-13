Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.66 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.