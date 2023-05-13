Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unilever by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $5,410,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Unilever by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

