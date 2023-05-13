Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

