VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Trimmed by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.